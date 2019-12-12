PSG played with lot of energy, aggressiveness and intensity: Thomas Tuchel after victory

Paris [France], Dec 12 (ANI): After securing a commanding victory over Galatasaray, Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said they played with a lot of energy, aggressiveness and intensity.

PSG registered a 5-0 win over Galatasaray in Champions League on Thursday. The club had already qualified in the last 16 of the competition and finished on the top of Group A with 16 points.

"We played with a lot of energy, aggressiveness and intensity. We topped the group, and that's good. We've had some tough away games, but the team has always done what it takes to win," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

The club's defender Marquinhos called it a 'perfect match' as they maintained a clean sheet.

"It was a perfect match, with no goals conceded and lots of chances, lots of goals. It was a very good game in all areas. We won the ball back high up the pitch and played in tight blocks - it was a very nice performance," Marquinhos said.

"We got the job done despite having a lot of changes. When we play well together, as a whole, it makes everyone's work easier. We are very happy with the answer we gave," he added. (ANI)

