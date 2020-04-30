PSG set to retain Ligue 1 title after cancellation of 2019-2020 season

Leeds [UK], April 30 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to retain the Ligue 1 title after the 2019-2020 football season in France was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG will lift the trophy while Lyon will miss out on a spot in the Champions League for the first time since 1997, Goal.com reported.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had announced the cancellation of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season saying that no "big sporting affairs" can take place in the country until at least September.

"The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September. The 2019-20 professional football season cannot return," Philippe had said.

The French professional league had (LFP) announced plans to restart the campaign in June, however, Philippe's comments had put an end to all the hopes of resumption of the season.

According to the current standings, PSG top the table with 68 points followed by Marseille (56), Rennes (50) and Lille (49). (ANI)

