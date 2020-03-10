PSG squad 'very united and strong': Keylor Navas

Paris [France], Mar 10 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas feels that the club's squad is 'very united and strong' at the moment.

"Very good, even excellent even! I feel it's very united and strong. We want to win everything, but we know that to win, we have to keep working hard, work hard, be responsible and do things in the best possible way. We are in that state of mind right now," the club's official website quoted Navas as saying.

PSG have performed brilliantly in their recent matches with three back-to-back victories.

The club also tops the Ligue 1 table with 68 points, 12 points ahead of the second-placed club Marseille.

Navas hailed the club's strikers saying that they all are 'very high-level players'.

"It's a privilege for me. Since I've been here, I've always said that being here and having Ney, Kylian, Edi, Mauro, Fideo, and I can go on, it's absolutely crazy. They are all very high-level players, so I'm very motivated because they prepare us well for training," he said. (ANI)

