PSG's Verratti contracts Covid-19 for second time

Paris [France], April 3 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain's midfielder Marco Verratti has contracted Covid-19 for the second time this season.

As a result, he will be missing his side's Champions League quarterfinal clash leg 1 against Bayern Munch, slated to be played on April 7.

Verratti was diagnosed with the illness after the latest round of medical checks were conducted at Parc des Princes on Friday.



"Following the last Sars-Cov2 PCR test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive. He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in an official statement.

The 28-year-old will now need to isolate himself for the next 10 days, and he cannot return to the squad until he returns with a negative Covid-19 result.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino won't be able to call upon Verratti for a meeting with Strasbourg next weekend as well.

Verratti had previously contracted COVID-19 in the days before PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Lorient on January 31. Verratti has featured in 26 games across all competitions for PSG this season.

The Italy international is still looking for his first goal but has laid on six assists. (ANI)

