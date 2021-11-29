Puskas Award: Mahrez, Lamela among FIFA best goal nominees

Zurich [Switzerland], November 29 (ANI): FIFA on Monday announced the Puskas Award 2021 nominees which include Riyad Mahrez and Erik Lamela.

The prestigious individual prize will be given to the player deemed to have scored the best goal of the year. Tottenham's Heung-min Son came out on top last year.



Patrick Schick's 45-meter (50-yard) shot for the Czech Republic, Riyad Mahrez strike in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game, and Erik Lamela's rabona flick for Spurs in the north London derby headline the nominations.

Schick already won the European Championship goal of the tournament award for his goal against Scotland.

Puskas Award 2021 nominees: Luiz Diaz |Brazil vs Colombia | June 23, 2021, Gauthier Hein | Chamois Niortais FC vs AJ Auxerre | April 10, 2021, Erik Lamela | Arsenal vs Tottenham | March 14, 2021, Valentino Lazaro | Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach | November 8, 2020, Riyad Mahrez | Zimbabwe vs Algeria | November 16, 2020, Sandra Owusu-Ansah | Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC vs Supreme Ladies FC | May 8, 2021, Vangelis Pavlidis | Willem II vs Fortuna Sittard | May 16, 2021, Daniela Sanchez | Queretaro FC vs Atletico de San Luis | January 16, 2021), Patrik Schick | Czech Republic v. Scotland | June 14, 2021), Mehdi Taremi | Chelsea vs FC Porto | April 13, 2021, and Caroline Weir | Manchester City WFC vs Manchester United WFC | February 12, 2021. (ANI)

