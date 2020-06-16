Quique Setien reveals why Messi is 'best player in the world'

Leeds [UK], June 16 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien hailed "best player in the world" Lionel Messi saying that the Argentine's contribution to the team is not limited to just scoring goals.

La Liga returned to action after a long hiatus and during Barcelona's first game after the resumption, Messi struck a brilliant goal, helping his side clinch a 4-0 win against Mallorca.

Moreover, the 32-year-old needs just two more goals to reach a combined 700 for club and country.

"Leo is fine. You don't only have to assess the goals he scored, but also the rest of his contributions, like assisting. That gives us a lot of points," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

"It's an astronomical number. I think he's reached 700 goals and that's why he's the best player in the world," he added.

Barcelona currently top the La Liga table with 61 points, two points ahead of the second-placed club Real Madrid.

Barcelona will next compete against Leganes on June 17. (ANI)

