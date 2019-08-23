Manchester United's Paul Pogba
Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Racial abuse makes Pogba stronger: Solskjaer

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:13 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that French footballer Paul Pogba, who has been subjected to racial abuse on social media is "fine" and such events make him "stronger".
In the meantime, Solskjaer also felt that efforts should be made to combat racist comments people face on social media.
"Paul's fine. Paul's a strong character and it makes him stronger. When you speak to him, he's fine and I just cannot believe we're still sat here in 2019 talking about these instances," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.
Pogba missed the penalty in the 68th minute when both Manchester United and Wolves were at 1-1 during their Premier League clash on August 20.
Manchester United's Anthony Martial scored the opening goal of the match in the 27th minute but Ruben Neves scored an equalizer in the 55th minutes. Hence, Pogba missing the penalty forced the match to end in a tie.
"Social media is a place where people - as Harry [Maguire] said - can hide behind fake identities, I don't think it's not down to me to change it but there are so many Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's on Twitter I know it's not me! We've got to do something about it and the authorities have got to do something about the ones who spread this hate," he said.
"We need to protect individuals and protect people. When there are death threats and racism, they are serious incidents. Sometimes you get annoyed," Solskjaer added.
The manager also said that despite having a bad side, social media also have a positive side and his club will not ban players from social media.
"What can we do about it? Us as Man United, we're not going to ban our players on social media, we have to spread the good word, because there is so much good we can use social media for but we have to stop those incidents," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:57 IST

BWF World Championships: Sindhu advances to semis after beating...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu Ying by 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to reach in the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:20 IST

Sri Lanka score 144/6 on day 2 against New Zealand before rain...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 144 runs for the loss of six wickets on day two of the second Test against New Zealand before rain interrupted the match at the P Sara Oval Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:09 IST

PCB swap upcoming matches of the split series against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 23 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced to swap upcoming matches of the split series against Sri Lanka and according to which both the teams will compete for the ODIs and the T20Is from 27 September to 9 October first and then for Tests in December.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Passion of playing for your country again is half the battle:...

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 23 (ANI): Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener, who will be the assistant batting coach for India tour, said that bringing back the passion in players to play for the country is half the battle for the Proteas' revival.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:26 IST

Warner stood up really well: Ricky Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner 'really stood up' at a time when the team needed it the most as they are playing without in-form batsman Steve Smith.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:59 IST

Viv Richards loved the way Kohli gave it back to Aussies in 2014

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Former West Indies legend Viv Richards said that he loved the way India skipper Virat Kohli 'gave it back' to the Australian players, who love to sledge their opponents, in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:47 IST

I'm over the moon to get six wickets: Jofra Archer

Dubai [UAE], Aug 23 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer said that he was 'over the moon' after clinching six wickets on day one of the third Ashes Test on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:22 IST

WWE stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch engaged

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged on Friday with latter making the announcement on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:19 IST

David Warner hails Marnus Labuschagne

Dubai [UAE], Aug 23 (ANI): Australia opener David Warner heaped praise on Marnus Labuschagne, who scored his second consecutive half-century, saying that the 25-year-old has got a lot of fight in him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:10 IST

Sharmarh Brooks elated over receiving Test debut cap from Viv Richards

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 23 (ANI): West Indies player Sharmarh Brooks, who received his Test debut cap from former cricketer Viv Richards on Thursday, said that the feeling was great to get the cap from 'legend'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:35 IST

Not a selfish guy: Rahane not concerned about missing hundred

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 23 (ANI): I am not a selfish guy, said India batsman Ajinkya Rahane after he missed his ton against West Indies on day one of the first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:31 IST

Third Ashes Test: Jofra's fifer bundles out Australia on 179

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Pacer Jofra Archer's maiden fifer helped England to restrict Australia at 179 runs after the end of play on day one of the third Ashes Test in Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More
iocl