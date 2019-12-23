Racism is completely unacceptable: Tottenham issues statement after Chelsea player targeted

London [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): Tottenham on Sunday vowed to take the "strongest possible action" following an incident of racism during their clash against Chelsea when Antonio Rudiger was targeted with racist abuse by a section of the crowd, saying that any form of racism is 'completely unacceptable'.

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium," the club said in a statement.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans," the statement added.

The alleged racist abuse was suffered by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during the Premier League clash on Sunday. Chelsea thrashed Tottenham by 2-0 in the match and Willian scored both the goal for the club. (ANI)

