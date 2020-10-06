Rafinha aiming to win 'as many titles as possible' with PSG

Paris [France], October 6 (ANI): After making a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Rafinha said he wants to win "as many titles as possible" with the club and learn from his new teammates.

Rafinha joined PSG from Barcelona on Tuesday. The Brazilian midfielder has signed a deal through to June 30, 2023.

"Well, being on the same level as I was in the last year, because I feel very good, being able to grow as a player, learning from my colleagues and with the team, being able to win as many titles as possible, of course," PSG's official website quoted Rafinha as saying when asked about his goals.



The player came through Barcelona's youth academy, turning professional there in 2011. In the Blaugrana shirt, the attacking midfielder won -- among other trophies -- a Champions League (2015) and three La Liga titles (2015, 2016, and 2019).

Rafinha also expressed happiness over joining the French side.

"It's an immense joy for me. I had a lot of desire to come when the possibility and opportunity arose and the truth is that being able to realize this moment is incredible. With the nervousness that comes on the last day, signing with a club of this size, I spent the day a little nervous, but with a very happy ending," he said. (ANI)

