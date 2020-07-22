Raheem Sterling expresses desire to score 20 league goals

Watford [UK], July 22 (ANI): After scoring a brace against Watford on Tuesday, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling expressed his desire to take his league goal tally to 20 this season.

Sterling surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League's all-time goal-scorer standings after netting his 19th goal in the 4-0 victory over Watford.

Sterling now has 85 goals one ahead of Ronaldo's tally of 84 goals. He blasted in the opener in the 31st minute and ten minutes later, tapped in a second after seeing his penalty saved by Ben Foster.

With one league match remaining, the winger is hungry to take his tally to 20.

"It's massive as a winger to score 20 goals in the Premier League. It's a massive achievement and we have one more game left, so I hope I can do it then," City's official website quoted Sterling as saying.

Sterling assumed responsibility from the penalty spot, taking over from regular spot-kick specialist Kevin de Bruyne and admitted that he did so with one eye on his number of goals.

"I scored the first one and I knew I was on 18 so I stepped up. I knew I had another chance to get the hat-trick today, it didn't happen but I'm really happy with the two goals," he said.

City bowed out of the FA Cup last weekend and Sterling believes that the display against the Hornets was the perfect response.

"After a disappointing match at Wembley we had to find rhythm today and we did," he admitted.

Pep Guardiola's side has a Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid coming up early next month and Sterling feels that putting in good displays now will benefit the team.

"We've got to take all we can from these remaining league games and we know Madrid have finished the season well. We know it's going to be a strong test," Sterling said.

City will next face Norwich City in their last league game at Etihand Stadium on July 26. (ANI)

