Raheem Sterling has taken his game to another level: Gareth Southgate

Reykjavik [Iceland], September 7 (ANI): England manager Gareth Southgate heaped praise on Raheem Sterling saying that the 'exceptional' player has taken his game to 'another level'.

"His hunger to score, his hunger to win things, his hunger to drive himself, you really can't underestimate it. It has a massive impact on everybody around him and really has taken his game to another level," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

"I can't speak highly enough of him, really. It would have been very easy to have another few days on the beach, not report in, get himself right for his club at the beginning of the season. His mentality the whole week has been exceptional," he added.

Sterling had guided England to a 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday during the ongoing Nations League. He successfully converted a penalty in the 90+1 minute which sealed the victory for England.

Southgate further stated: "He took the responsibility of the penalty, and I thought it was outstanding character throughout - his desire to win and succeed is exceptional." (ANI)

