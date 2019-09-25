Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling helps me a lot, says Phil Foden

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:36 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Manchester City's Phil Foden admitted that teammate Raheem Sterling helps him in the game by giving tips.
"Every time I watch him, I think 'wow' and he is a better player every time I see him. He has got a lot more to come and that is what is good about him, he is still young and improving and wanting to improve," Goal.com quoted Foden as saying.
"He is a role model and he helps me out a lot and I am just really happy for him. In the game and in training and overall, he helps me with my game, giving me tips and what is what for a young lad coming through," he added.
Manchester City played brilliantly as they defeated Preston by 3-0 on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.
The club will now compete against Everton in Premier League on September 28. (ANI)

