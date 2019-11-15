England midfielder Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling slams England fans for booing Joe Gomez

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:28 IST

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling has slammed England fans after teammate Joe Gomez was subjected to boos from a section of the crowd in the Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro.
Sterling took to his Twitter to criticise the fans and said: "To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again: it was hard for me to see my teammate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn't done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard".

"Especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong. I have taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this get home safe everyone," Sterling said in another tweet.

Earlier this week, Sterling was handed a one-match suspension over an altercation with Gomez during England's training session and this did not go down well with fans and they decided to boo Gomez when he came on as a substitute in the qualifying match, goal.com reported.
In the qualifying match, Gomez replaced Chelsea's Mason Mount with around 20 more minutes left to play, but as soon as he came on, boos were heard in the ground.
England managed to defeat Montenegro 7-0 at the Wembley Stadium and with this, the side sealed their place for next year's European tournament.
Earlier it was confirmed by the Football Association that Sterling would miss the match against Montenegro.
"We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park. He will remain with the squad," the FA had said in an official statement.
The duo of Sterling and Gomez was also involved in a heated discussion during Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.
England's coach Gareth Southgate had also indicated the Liverpool-Manchester City clash was behind the Raheem Sterling incident.
"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately, the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw," Southgate had said.
"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added. (ANI)

