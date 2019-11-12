Raheem Sterling to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifying match due to training ground disturbance

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Wembley Stadium after a 'disturbance' at the national team's training camp, the Football Association announced.

"We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park. He will remain with the squad," the FA said in an official statement.

As per media reports, Sterling and Joe Gomez clashed during the training session on Monday.

The duo was also involved in a heated discussion during Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

England's coach Gareth Southgate also indicated towards the Liverpool-Manchester City clash behind the Raheem Sterling incident.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately, the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw," Southgate said.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added.

Sterling is viewed as a crucial member of the England squad as during the last season he won the Footballer of the Year award by the Football Writers' Association.

During England's 6-0 against Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Sterling scored twice.

England will next take on Montenegro in the qualifying tournament on Thursday, November 14. (ANI)

