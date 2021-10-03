Rajasthan United FC to take on Ryntih SC in I-League qualifiers opener

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): The opening fixture of the I-League qualifiers 2021 will see two debutant clubs in Rajasthan United FC and Ryntih Sports Club locking horns with each other in Bengaluru on Monday.

Newcomers Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) will be keen to put the marker down in their opening game as the club sets out on a quest to become the first side from the state of Rajasthan to play in the I-League.

RUFC have made their way to the qualifiers as a result of winning the Rajasthan state league.

"Our message to the boys has been very clear. We need to play together as a team, without fear," the I-League website quoted RUFC's assistant coach Anil Tomar as saying.

"We need to believe in ourselves and continue to implement the same strategy that we have already practised in our practice matches earlier. The idea is to not worry about the strengths of the opponent and focus on playing our own game," he said while explaining RUFC's approach ahead of the opening encounter.



Clubs based in Meghalaya have had a rich legacy of competing in the Hero I-League in seasons past.

Ryntih Sports Club (Ryntih SC) will be the latest club from the state who are looking to carry that tradition forward. The Shillong-based side has arrived in Bengaluru with a relatively young squad bereft of any foreign players.

Ryntih SC skipper Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw believes that the strength of the team lies in the close bonds of friendship and chemistry that the team have built over a period of two years.

"Together as a team, we have not just been playing together, but we have also been staying with each other for the best part of the last two years. We always try to find opportunities to spend time together off the field as well. This has developed a very good equation in the squad," said Nongkhlaw.

"We know where each member in the team stands - we know our strengths and weaknesses as a group. Our mentality is very strong and fairly straightforward - we always try to go for a win in each match we play. It is going to be the same in this tournament. Thus, I believe that it is going to be a good competition and good experience for us," he added.

Both teams will be looking to get their first points on the board in the first Group A encounter in the preliminary round of the I-League qualifiers 2021. (ANI)

