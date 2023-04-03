Rajasthan United, NEROCA upbeat ahead of Super Cup qualifying playoff

Mallapuram (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited 2023 edition of the Super Cup, Rajasthan United FC will take on NEROCA FC in the qualifying playoff on Monday 2023, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

The winners of this match will face Sreenidi Deccan FC in the qualifiers on April 5, 2023. Both Rajasthan United and NEROCA finished their I-League 2022-23 season with seven wins each and an equal number of points (25). But Rajasthan were placed ninth in the points table because of their better head-to-head record against NEROCA (10th).

On Sunday, Rajasthan United FC Head Coach Pushpender Kundu spoke about his side's preparations.

"The team have just come back from rest after a long I-League season. We have had a couple of training sessions here in Kerala. Since we are playing the Super Cup for the first time ever, we are all excited," Kundu was quoted as saying by AIFF.com.



Kundu added: "It is an opportunity for the players as they look forward to showing themselves on the bigger stage and attracting the attention of the scouts."

Speaking about the atmosphere in the camp, defender Melroy Assisi said, "We are playing with an all-Indian squad in the Super Cup and we are all prepared for the tough battle ahead. There are no fitness concerns and the atmosphere is pretty good."

Interestingly, the two sides met each other twice during the I-League season, with Rajasthan United finding the edge in a 1-0 win on both occasions.

On the other hand, NEROCA Head Coach Gyan Moyon focused on the positives, as his side underwent a couple of training sessions in Manipur. "We are taking this as an opportunity to do better. Rajasthan United are a good side, but we will try to win the match and reach the qualifiers. That is our target."

"It's a very good opportunity for us. Everyone is very excited about the Super Cup. Let's see what happens against Rajasthan United," stated Sweden Fernandes. The midfielder delivered a promising season in the I-League and will be looking to continue with his good form. (ANI)

