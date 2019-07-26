Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona: Iniesta

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta is certain that his former Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona amid links with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Manchester United.

"I don't know if he is untransferable, but I know he is happy and wants to stay at Barca. I hope he can [stay at the club] and continue to perform as before. I would be happy for him," Goal.com quoted Iniesta as saying.

Rakitic is contracted with the club until June 2021 and has made 268 appearances for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain is looking to sell Neymar and the Brazilian is rumoured to be linked with his previous club Barcelona. Neymar has scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for the Blaugrana and has netted 51 goals in 58 games for his current club.

Iniesta praised the 27-year-old and called him 'one of the best'.

"I have said it many times, for me, as a player, he is one of the best there is. If his signing is going well or badly, that is something the club must conclude," he said. (ANI)

