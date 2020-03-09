Ramsey's goal changed whole feel of game: Antonio Conte after defeat

Turin [Italy], Mar 9 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Juventus, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte feels that Aaron Ramsey's opening goal of the match changed the 'whole feel to the game' and his side failed to bounce back.

"The match was extremely balanced up until the opening goal, we were in control of the situation and we were the better side at the start of the second half. Ramsey's goal changed the whole feel to the game. We didn't do well at bouncing back and reacting after the goal, while Juventus grew in confidence after taking the lead," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

Juventus, who topps the Serie A table, defeated the third-placed club Inter Milan by 2-0 on Monday.

In the first half, both clubs gave each other tough competition and restricted one another from taking a lead. However, in the second half, the deadlock was broken after Ramsey netted a goal in the 54th minute.

Paulo Dybala's strike in the 67th minute then doubled the lead over Inter Milan.

Conte wants his side to learn from the defeat and reach the level of their opponents.

"We must stay positive because even losing can help you grow; in experience, quality and character. Results like this must not throw us off, but rather help us understand what is needed to reach the level of our opponents," he said. (ANI)

