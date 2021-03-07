Rangers win Scottish Premiership title after Celtic held to draw by Dundee United

Glasgow [Scotland], March 7 (ANI): Rangers FC has won the Scottish Premiership title after Celtic FC were held to a goalless draw by Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers on Saturday inched closer to sealing the title after a 3-0 win over St Mirren. With Celtic's witnessing a draw, Rangers can mathematically no longer be caught with six matches still to play.

Steven Gerrard's team has 88 points from 32 games while Celtic has 68 points from as many games.



It's title number 55 for the club - the most of any football club in the world.

"There is little doubt today's success can be put down to the unbelievable loyalty of the Rangers support - you stood by this club in its hour of need, and you deserve this success as much as every member of Steven Gerrard's players and backroom staff, Ross Wilson, Douglas Park and the club's board," the club said in a statement.

The club has been simply outstanding this season and is still unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership. (ANI)

