Raphael Varane looks to learn from Karim Benzema's experience

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Raphael Varane looks to learn from teammate Karim Benzema's experience on how to approach things at the highest level.

"We [Varane and Benzema] have a good relationship. When I arrived in Madrid, there were two Frenchmen, him and Lassana Diarra. We have known each other for eight years now. We've had great moments together. We talk a lot. We talk a lot about football, in good and bad times," Goal.com quoted Varane as saying.

"We have a very good relationship. He has more experience than me, so he can have a role of giving advice on how to approach things at the highest level and how to last that level because he's been at Madrid a while and his longevity is exceptional," he added.

Benzema scored twice during Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Levante on Saturday to help his club secure a 3-2 win.

Real Madrid will now compete against Sevilla in La Liga on September 23. (ANI)

