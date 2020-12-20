Rashford is driven enough to be Manchester United legend: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], December 20 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford has the potential of becoming a club legend at Old Trafford.

Rashford has so far managed to score 12 goals in 22 games in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Two of these goals came in United's Premier League match against Sheffield Shield on Thursday.

With the help of Rashford, United managed to win 3-2 and now the side has won five out of their last six Premier League matches.

"As a human being, we have seen the true Marcus Rashford ever since he was a kid and his youth days. You always get influenced and your character is shaped through your family, the environment you work in and where you grow up. And you see Marcus really cares about people who have had a difficult time or aren't as privileged as many are, or as he is now," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He knows what they are going through. What he has done is exceptional, I have to say. Sometimes you think will this affect his football because he is such a young lad. I think he has taken on this responsibility in a fantastic way and balanced it really well with the football," he added.



Solskjaer also said that Rashford's stats speak for themselves and the coach predicted more good things for the English playmaker.

"Marcus is talented enough and grounded enough and driven enough to be a legend at this club. I have to say his statistics already show his contribution. In and around the dressing room as well, he is a Man United boy through and through," said Solskjaer.

"I am absolutely delighted with his contribution and he knows what Man United is all about. He has DNA. Of course, I try to look after him, try to protect him. You never know in a footballer's career if you are lucky or unlucky with injuries. He had a back injury last year and it is mine and the staff's job to make sure we protect him. Because with his talent, he is always going to be a target for the opposition," he added.

United is currently at seventh place in Premier League standings with 23 points and the side will next take on Leeds United in the Premier League later today.

If United manages to win against Leeds United, they will be just five points behind table-toppers Liverpool. (ANI)

