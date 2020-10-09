Ravi Bishnoi describes IPL as "platform for young talent"

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) youngster Ravi Bishnoi has described the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a "platform for young talent."



The spinner took part in a question and answer session on the franchise's official Twitter handle and KXIP shared a video of the same in which Bishnoi termed IPL as the "platform for young talent" when asked to describe the league in three words.

When asked to name the KXIP's fashion icon, Bishnoi named the team's skipper, KL Rahul. During the candid session, the youngster also said he "would have had made a coronavirus vaccine" when asked, "a superpower you would like to have?"

KXIP has not witnessed a good season so far as the team has only registered one win from their six matches. Also, the franchise is placed on the bottom of the points table with just two points. (ANI)

