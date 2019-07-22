During Arsenal’s pre-season matches, young players like Joe Willock stole the limelight as the club defeated Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich, and Fiorentina.
Ray Parlour wants young players to put efforts in pre-season

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:40 IST

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has said that the young players should put in efforts during the pre-season and grab the given opportunities.
During Arsenal's pre-season matches, young players like Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka stole the limelight as the club defeated Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich, and Fiorentina during their US tour.
"It's so important for these young players to get an opportunity. The older of the younger generation, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, will get that opportunity to get into the first team. Saka, who played on the left-wing, has been very good. These guys have to put the effort in this pre-season, improve and try and show the manager that we can rely on you to go forward," Goal.com quoted Parlour, as saying.
However, Parlour expressed his disappointment with the last season but is staying positive for the upcoming season.
"I was disappointed with the last season, but you have to move on and be optimistic this season," he said.
Parlour also said he is certain that the club is working hard for the transfers and is hoping for new signings.
"I'm sure they're working very hard behind the scenes to get transfers done. I don't know what sort of positions they want to improve. Probably centre-half, the full-back has been mentioned, a winger. Hopefully, when it comes to the end of the window, we'll have a few more players in," Parlour said. (ANI)

