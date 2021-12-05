RB Leipzig part ways with coach Jesse Marsch

Leipzig [Germany], December 5 (ANI): RB Leipzig on Sunday announced that the Bundesliga club and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways.

Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City.

Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin on Friday. It was their third consecutive league loss that saw them drop to 11th. Marsch has been at the helm for Leipzig in 14 league games this season.



"The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin," a statement by last season's Bundesliga runners-up read.

A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future.

"It was not easy for us to part company ... because I hold Jesse in high regard as a person and as a coach," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said.

"It's a shame that things did not work out as we had hoped with this setup, and that this step has now become necessary. Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved," he added. (ANI)

