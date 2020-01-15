Real Betis sign midfielder Guido Rodriguez

Seville [Spain], Jan 15 (ANI): Real Betis on Wednesday signed midfielder Guido Rodriguez after the club reached an agreement with Club America for the transfer.

Rodriguez has signed the contract with Real Betis until 2024.

"Real Betis Balompie have reached an agreement with Club America for the transfer of midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Argentine international has signed a contract until 2024," the club said in a statement.

The Argentine player started his professional career at River Plate, making his debut with the first team in 2014. Rodriguez has been capped with Argentina national team and made his debut on June 9, 2017.

He has played 193 games in top-flight football, scoring 18 times and provided two assists. (ANI)

