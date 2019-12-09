Real Kashmir FC's two home games postponed due to bad weather

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC will not be able to play their first two home games in the ongoing I-League as Srinagar airport is not operational due to poor weather conditions.

The club was scheduled to play their first home game against Gokulam Kerala FC on December 12 while the second game was against Churchill Brothers FC Goa on December 15.

Both the games are now postponed and the new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

The club from Kashmir has played a single match in the I-League so far which ended in a draw. It has one point and is at the sixth spot in the standings.

The club played in the I-League for the very first time last season, attracted massive crowds in both home and away games across the country, becoming one of the most loved clubs across India. (ANI)

