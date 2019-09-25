Real Madrid announce 19-man squad for Osasuna clash

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:33 IST

Injuries are part and parcel of sport: Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to minor stress fracture in his lower back, on Wednesday said that 'injuries are part and parcel of the sport' and he is recovering well to make a comeback.