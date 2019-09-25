Madrid [Spain], Sept 25 (ANI): Real Madrid on Wednesday announced their 19-man squad for the La Liga clash against Osasuna tomorrow.
Gareth Bale is the notable absentee in the squad. Bale did feature in the team during their 1-0 win over Sevilla on September 23.
Real Madrid team:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola and Altube.
Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Nacho and Odriozola.
Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, F. Valverde and James.
Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. (ANI)
Real Madrid announce 19-man squad for Osasuna clash
ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:16 IST
