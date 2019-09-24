Real Madrid player Eden Hazard
Real Madrid player Eden Hazard

Real Madrid can dream of great season: Eden Hazard

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:11 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard has expressed confidence in the club's "quality team", saying it can dream of a great season.
The club has won three of the six games of the season. It registered a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Monday in La Liga.
However, Real Madrid faced a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on September 19.
"When you play for Real Madrid you have to win every game, that's how it is, that's why it's the best club in the world, because you always have that pressure," Goal.com quoted Hazard as saying.
"But we have a quality team. It was difficult but we won at Sevilla, a stadium where it is never easy. In the Champions League too, it's still important even if we lost our first game against Paris, but we can dream of a great season with the team we have," he added.
Real Madrid will now compete against Osasuna in La Liga on September 26. (ANI)

