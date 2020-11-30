Real Madrid confirm thigh injury for Hazard

Madrid [Spain], November 30 (ANI): Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard suffered a thigh injury against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Belgian forward lasted less than 30 minutes in the La Liga's clash against Alaves. Hazard limped from the field to be replaced by Rodrygo and was clearly in some discomfort.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Blancos' official website read.



No timescale has been put on his return but he has not been named in Madrid's squad for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk. Saturday was just Hazard's third top-flight appearance of the season, after previous outings against Villarreal and Huesca.

He scored in the 4-1 victory over Huesca but has failed to create a single chance for his team-mates in his 153 minutes on the pitch this term in La Liga.

Last season he started just 14 games in the league, playing a minor role as Madrid won the title in his first campaign at the club.

Madrid arrived in Kyiv on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. (ANI)

