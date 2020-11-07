Real Madrid duo Hazard, Casemiro test positive for Covid-19

Madrid [Spain], November 7 (ANI): Real Madrid on Saturday announced that striker Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both the players were tested for COVID-19 with the rest of the squad ahead of the La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

However, they were the only players in the team found to have contracted the virus in the latest round of tests.



Hazard, who has featured in just three games in 2020-21 after missing the first weeks of the campaign with an injury, will face another spell on the sideline after being tested positive for COVID-19.

The Belgian winger and Brazil international Casemiro, who has not missed a match in all competitions this term, trained with their team-mates on Friday in preparation for the trip to the Mestalla.

"Real Madrid CF informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning," the LaLiga champions said in a statement.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests. Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning," it added. (ANI)

