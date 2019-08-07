Real Madrid's striker Gareth Bale
Real Madrid's striker Gareth Bale

Real Madrid excludes Gareth Bale for friendly match against Red Bull Salzburg

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:35 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Gareth Bale has not been named in Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming friendly match against Red Bull Salzburg.
Coach Zinedine Zidane has also opted to leave out James Rodriquez for the match, goal.com reported.
Bale was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.
Later, Zidane had given a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.
"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Zidane had said.
"Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he had added.
Zidane, after the match against Bayern Munich, had said that it would be good if Bale leaves the club as it will be good for both the team and the player.
This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace".
Real Madrid squad for the match against Red Bull Salzburg:
Goalkeepers: K. Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin.
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo Vieira, Alvaro Odriozola,Adrian de la Fuente.
Midfielders:Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco.
Forwards: Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr., Eden Hazard.
Real Madrid takes on Red Bull Salzburg later today. (ANI)

