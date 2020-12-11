Real Madrid express grief over demise of Paolo Rossi

Madrid [Spain], December 10 (ANI): Spanish club Real Madrid on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of football legend Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of world football legend Paolo Rossi. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to his family and friends, his former clubs and all football fans and Italian supporters in particular," the club said in a statement.

During his playing career, the striker represented Juventus, Como, Vicenza, Perugia, Milan and Hellas Verona until his retirement in 1987.



However, it was as Italy's hero in the 1982 World Cup that Rossi wrote his name in the history books. He scored 20 goals in 48 matches for the Azzurri, including six on the way to the 1982 trophy in Spain.

His hat-trick to beat Brazil 3-2 is legendary, followed by two goals to defeat Poland 2-0 in the semi-final and finding the net in the 3-1 Final triumph against West Germany. These exploits allowed him to win the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 1982 World Cup.

Rossi was Capocannoniere of Serie A in 1977-78 with 24 goals, won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1984, UEFA Supercup in 1984-85, the European Cup with Juventus in 1985 and two Serie A titles in 1982 and '84. (ANI)

