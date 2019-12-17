Real Madrid never give up: Zidane

Leeds [UK], Dec 17 (ANI): After playing a 1-1 draw against Valencia, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that his team never gives up.

Valencia took a one-goal lead during their La Liga clash on Monday but Karim Benzema's strike in the 90+5th minute saved Real Madrid from a defeat.

However, the highlight of the goal was Thibaut Courtois coming forward for the corner and managing a header before Benzema's strike levelled the game.

"He (Courtois) decided to go up and this shows that we wanted more, that we never give up. The equaliser is something that we put a lot of effort into. This is Real Madrid, a team that never gives up. They believed they could do it and they did," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"With everything we did, I think we deserved to score a goal that compensated with the effort of the team. Football is like this and you can't complain. You have to accept what football gives you. A point is little reward," he added.

Real Madrid now have 35 points from 16 games and will next compete against Barcelona on December 19. (ANI)

