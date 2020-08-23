Real Madrid should look to sign Mbappe over Neymar: Ronaldo

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Brazil star Ronaldo believes that Real Madrid should look to sign Kylian Mbappe ahead of Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.

Ronaldo, who is a Real Madrid great, belives that Mbappe has age on his side and he can go on to do great things for the La Liga club.

"Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger of the two," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying during a webinar hosted by Santander.

Both Mbappe and Neymar have been rumoured to join Real Madrid over the past few months.

Both these stars are currently preparing for the Champions League finals as PSG gets ready to take on Bayern Munich.

This is the first time that PSG is featuring in the finals of the Champions League.

Neymar had previously won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015.

During the 2019-20 season, PSG managed to secure Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.

"He (Neymar) needs to win the Champions League to complete his season. He has played very well in the last few games, especially in this final phase in Portugal," Ronaldo said.

"He has created many scoring chances, but he has lacked calmness to finish off moves. With luck and calmness, he can find himself scoring in the final" he added. (ANI)

