Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard for five years

Madrid [Spain], Jun 8 (ANI): Real Madrid have agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a five-year term.

Hazard will join Real Madrid for the next five seasons until June 30, 2024, a statement from the club said.

Real Madrid said that Hazard will be officially presented on June 13 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, after undergoing a medical with the club.

The 28-year-old Belgian leaves Chelsea after the club won the Europa League title last month, defeating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Hazard had scored two goals in that match.

In his 352 appearances for Chelsea, Hazard netted 110 goals for the English club after joining from Lille in 2012.

In Hazard's seven seasons with Chelsea, the team won several tournaments including Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The Belgian has also been named Chelsea's 'Player of the Year' four times. (ANI)

