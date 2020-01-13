Real Madrid will fight to death to win Spanish Supercopa: Ramos

Leeds [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos said his club will 'fight to the death' to win the Spanish Supercopa final against Atletico Madrid.

"It's ugly to talk about enemies, it's a rivalry. I don't see any team as an enemy, just as a direct rival. Everyone is free to think what they want," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.

"They're a difficult opponent, with a great coach and a great team. They fight until the last ounce of hope. We are prepared and we will fight to the death for this title," he added.

Real Madrid defeated Valencia by 3-1 while Atletico Madrid overpowered Barcelona by 3-2 to secure a spot in the final of the tournament.

Both teams will compete against each other for the title on Sunday. (ANI)

