Leeds [UK], Dec 29 (ANI): Former striker Fernando Morientes believes that Real Madrid will lift this season's La Liga title.
"The heart tells me that Real Madrid will win La Liga," Goal.com quoted Morientes as saying.
Barcelona is placed at the top of the table followed by Real Madrid and Sevilla on second and third spots respectively.
The 43-year-old said that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are performing well.
"It depends on Messi. When Cristiano Ronaldo was here, everything was very close. The two teams are both playing at a very high level. The season will really start in February," Fernando said.
Fernando said Sevilla, Valencia, and Atletico have good teams and can win the title.
"It could be won by Sevilla, Valencia, Atletico... they are a way off, but they have a good squad and can win a lot more points," he said.
Valencia sits on eighth place on La Liga table with 28 points while Atletico Madrid is on the fourth spot with 32 points. (ANI)
Real Madrid will win La Liga, says Fernando Morientes
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:54 IST
