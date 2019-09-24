Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid's increasing injury list bothers manager Zidane

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): After Real Madrid's full-back Ferland Mendy got wounded, manager Zinedine Zidane said club's increasing injury list bothers him.
"I'm not worried but it does bother me that we have a lot of injuries," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
Following tests carried out by Real Madrid Medical Services on Tuesday, Ferland Mendy was found with an abductor muscle injury in his left leg.
Other players like Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Marcelo and Isco are already recovering from their respective injuries.
Zidane said injuries are part of football adding that their backroom staff is very good.
"I don't want to see my players injured but that is part of football, we can't control it. You can take great care of the players, the backroom staff are very good. But not just that, you need sometimes a bit of luck," he said.
The manager also stated that congested fixtures have also made things difficult.
"We have seven games in 21 days, they've all played for their international sides and they're going to have more international games after these games. It makes things difficult," he said.
"Everyone can have an opinion and say, '[the backroom staff] are doing this wrong' but we need a bit of respect for these people - they have proven that they know their jobs," Zidane added. (ANI)

