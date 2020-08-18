Real Sociedad confirms signing of David Silva

San Sebastian [Spain], Aug 18 (ANI): Real Sociedad on Monday (local time) confirmed the signing of midfielder David Silva on the basis of a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club and the move has come as a surprise to even Silva's fans.

As per a report in Goal.com, Real Sociedad's website crashed shortly after David Silva's signing was confirmed by the club.

"Real Sociedad has reached an agreement with David Silva for the Canarian footballer to play for the Txuri Urdin team for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2022," the club said in an official statement.

"The player, who arrives on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, will in the near future be incorporated into pre-season with the first team," it added.

Silva had made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

His final appearance for the club came last week as the side lost the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in Lisbon.

On Monday, City had announced their intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium.

The club will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy. (ANI)

