Real Sociedad scraps training as Spain's coronavirus crisis continues

San Sebastian [Spain], April 13 (ANI): Spanish football club Real Sociedad have scrapped their plans to start training as the country is still under the grasp of coronavirus pandemic.

Sociedad was set to become the first La Liga team to resume training from Tuesday, albeit individually at the club's facilities, after signalling their intent on Saturday.

"After the conversations held throughout the day with the Higher Sports Council and in accordance with the will of the Royal Society to respect and act according to what society requires at all times, we have decided to continue with the individualized work of our professional players as it has been developing up to this date. Therefore, the players will continue to do their work at home," the club said in a statement.

"Finally, we want to thank the constructive and cordial spirit in which the conversations with the Higher Sports Council have taken place at all times. We reiterate our maximum disposition so that we all work and manage to overcome these complicated moments as soon as possible and we can return to normality," it added.

La Liga was suspended last month due to COVID-19, Sociedad was at the fourth spot at that time.(ANI)

