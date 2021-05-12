Recent viewership numbers testimony to India being a sports loving nation: LaLiga India Managing Director

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): As the LaLiga moves to the business end of one of the most exciting seasons, where each clash could decide the fate of the teams in the race to the title, gameweek 35 was one which kept the Indian audience hooked onto their screens.



Key clashes between FC Barcelona-Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid-Sevilla FC saw a cumulative viewership of 4.7mn on LaLiga Facebook watch over the weekend.





This year's LaLiga title race has been extremely competitive with the points table interestingly poised where only a few points separate the top four teams. In a run-up to the title, two key fixtures over the weekend having a kick-off time suitable to the Indian audience witnessed some of the most gripping football games where 3.5mn viewers tuned into watch FC Barcelona take on Atletico de Madrid on Saturday (kick-off 19:45 IST) followed by a viewership of 1.2mn for the game between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC on Sunday post midnight (kick-off Monday 00:30 IST) .

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, "We always knew that India is a sport loving nation with a strong reverence to key clashes and the recent viewership numbers are a testimony to the fact. The current standing of the points table makes it even more interesting for passionate football fans to tune-in to watch their favourite teams battle it out to clinch the title.



"We have also witnessed a strong and steady growth in viewership over the past couple of seasons which makes LaLiga's outing in the Indian subcontinent encouraging and worthwhile. We will continue to invest and ensure the Indian audience gets closer to the wonderful game of football and experience the passion of LaLiga." (ANI)

