James Reece
James Reece

Reece James has abilities to go very far: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:06 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lauded Reece James and said that he has the ability to become a big player in the future.
"He's got the abilities to go very, very far. It's hard to cap that or not cap it, but what I see from him in training, I saw it in him at Wigan. Jody and Joe know him well from the youth teams here and speak highly of him of talents," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.
Nineteen-year-old James coped well with Crystal Palace's star player Wilfried Zaha as Chelsea won 2-0 in the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.
"I saw it last year and I'm seeing it now in training. When you see experienced players respect young players who come train with them and see the quality, it's always a good sign. I've got huge belief that he can go as far as he wants to go in the game," Lampard said.
"I've seen so much improvement. His raw talent and ability was there to see today. This is just the start of the story. There is a lot more to add to that. He's going to be a big, big player for this club," he added.
James has the ability to play the role of right-back, wing-back, or right of three centre backs. He is a very versatile player who can also play in the midfield.
"Right-back would be his favourite position. Whether right-back, or wing-back, or right of three centre backs, that would be his ideal position. At the moment as he's coming into the team, you'll see him there, but he does have that natural round game that he can handle playing centrally and in midfield, if need be," Lampard said.
"At the moment we've got good players in there that are used to playing in there but he could always do that as his career matures," he added.
Chelsea are at the third spot with 26 points in their 12 games and will now face Manchester City on November 23. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:31 IST

James Pattinson wants to play consecutive games again

Dubai [UAE], Nov 12 (ANI): Australian speedster James Pattinson has expressed his desire to play back-to-back games in Test cricket soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:09 IST

Emotions got the better of me: Raheem Sterling reacts after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): After getting dropped from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash, midfielder Raheem Sterling on Tuesday said that the emotions got the better off him during the training session involving Joe Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:26 IST

Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Don't feel any pressure about winning Club World Cup: Liverpool...

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that he does not feel any pressure about winning the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, but sees it as an opportunity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:47 IST

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:35 IST

Raheem Sterling to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifying match due...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Wembley Stadium after a 'disturbance' at the national team's training camp, the Football Association announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST

Sri Lanka becomes first South Asian nation to criminalise...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian nation to criminalise several offences related to match-fixing as its parliament passed all three readings of a bill labelled "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports".

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

IOA rejects new National Sports Code draft

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are present in the newly crafted draft.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:18 IST

Honoured to be elected as President of ACA, says Shane Watson

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): After being appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is honoured to be elected at the post and it would give him an opportunity to continue to give back to the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:55 IST

Shane Watson appointed as President of ACA

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:42 IST

Manchester City were much better overall, says Rodri despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said that his club was 'much better overall' against Liverpool despite suffering a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Sumit Nagal attains career-best ranking

London [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday.

Read More
iocl