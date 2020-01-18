Reiss has potential to do whatever he wants: Arteta

Leeds [UK], Jan 18 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels that Reiss Nelson has the potential to become a 'top, top player' but does not want any comparison with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

"I wouldn't like to compare [him to Sterling], but what I will say is that Reiss has the potential to do whatever he wants," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"If he wants to do it, wants to learn and wants to challenge himself, he can be a top, top player for this football club," he added.

Arteta said Nelson is willing to learn and loves the game.

"He is a boy that is willing to learn and loves the game, but I think he has been a little bit confused in the last few years - what direction he had to take, some of the decisions that he made," he said.

Arsenal will compete against Sheffield United today in Premier League. (ANI)

