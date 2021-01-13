Rob Holding signs new three-year contract with Arsenal

London [UK], January 13 (ANI): Defender Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Tuesday which will keep him at the club till 2024 with an option for a further year.

The centre-back has made a memorable return from the knee injury he sustained at Old Trafford two years ago. He was a key part of the Gunners FA Cup victory last season, missing just one match in their run to the final and playing the whole 90 minutes in the Wembley win over Chelsea. He has continued that form and has already made 16 starts this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is 'hugely impressed' wi the defender and said Holding is performing consistently for the side.

"Since I started as a manager, I have been hugely impressed with Rob's contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch. The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches," Arteta said in a statement.

"We all know Rob's quality, which he has shown in his displays during the intense moments of those two FA Cup final victories. We are all very happy that Rob has signed a new contract, he is very popular with all the players and staff, and we're looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us in the coming years," he added.



Technical director Edu is elated with the contract extension and said he is looking forward to see Holding's progress in the club.

"We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension. He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he'll be with us during these important years. Rob has shown great quality and maturity on and off the pitch in recent months and is developing well. We are looking forward to Rob continuing his progression in the years to come," Edu said.

Since joining us from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016, Rob has made 96 first-team appearances, winning two FA Cups along the way. The highlight of Rob's first season was a superb performance in the 2017 FA Cup final, with his commanding display alongside Per Mertesacker ensuring Arsenal won the trophy with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. (ANI)





