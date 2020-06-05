Robert Lewandowski having best year of his career: Javi Martinez

Munich [Germany], June 5 (ANI): Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez hailed team-mate Robert Lewandowski by saying that the striker is having the best year of his career.

The Polish forward has scored 43 goals from 37 appearances in all competitions and has already matched the tally of highest goals in a season in a professional league.

"He is having the best year of his career. Everything goes in. He is an animal -- the best No.9 in the world. Hopefully, he continues like this until August," Marca quoted Martinez as saying.

"Afraid (that he would leave to join Real Madrid)? No, because great players have left Bayern and they have always replaced them well. It is clear that he would have been a big loss, but it did not happen," he said.

While Bayern are closing in on an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, the 31-year-old is on course to be crowned the division's top scorer for the fourth time in his career, though RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is just four goals behind with five games left to play.

Bayern Munich are at the top of the Bundesliga table with 67 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The table-toppers will next face fifth-placed Leverkusen on June 6. (ANI)

