Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League club

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 20 (ANI): Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Thursday joined star player Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive Champions League club.

Poland striker scored the last goal in 3-0 victory against Lyon in Champions League semifinal. This was his 15th goal in this season's tournament, part of a remarkable haul of 55 across all competitions.

Ronaldo is the only other player to hit that number, although he has incredibly done so on three occasions - each time in successful campaigns for Real Madrid. In 2013-14, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck an unmatched 17, while he scored 16 and 15 in 2015-16 and 2017-18 respectively, Goal.com reported.

Lewandowski has also now scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches. Only Ronaldo in 2018 (11) and fellow former Manchester United favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 (also nine) have netted in as many successive outings.

Lewandowski has the chance to even match or surpass Ronaldo's feat in Sunday's final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite Lewandowski closing in on such an impressive feat, Bayern manager Hansi Flick has stressed he doesn't expect his star to be distracted by it on Sunday.

"He won't think about that, he's happy that he finished our game. He works a lot for the team, that's very important. For me he is the world's best centre-forward and I hope he scores against Paris too," Flick said. (ANI)

