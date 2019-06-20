Robert Moreno appointed as Spain's football coach

Leeds [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Luis Enrique stepped down as Spain's football coach on Wednesday and in his place, Robert Moreno has been appointed as the coach of the national team.

Enrique stepped down from the post of the coach due to personal reasons, and he previously missed the most recent international fixtures, Goal.com reported.

"Luis Enrique has informed us that he will not continue as coach. I have to thank him, he has behaved with the RFEF in a '10' manner, we do not have the slightest rebuke. Our doors will always be open to him," Goal.com quoted Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as saying.

"The decision of the RFEF is to trust Robert Moreno as the coach. He will continue on the same duration of the contract that was already signed. He will be in charge of taking us to Euro 2020 and of doing a good job if we qualify," he added.

Enrique held the reins of Spain for 11 months. Moreno was a long term assistant to Enrique.

Spain has changed managers quite often recently and they terminated Julen Lopetegui's contract on the eve of FIFA World Cup 2018 as he agreed on a deal with Real Madrid.

Then Luis Enrique stepped in as coach following Spain's below-par performance in FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Enrique had signed a two-year deal with Spain.

Spain finished second behind England in its Nations League group, but the team has won their opening four Euro 2020 qualifiers. (ANI)





