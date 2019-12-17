Robertson aiming to win FIFA Club World Cup trophy

Doha [Qatar], Dec 17 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is aiming to win the FIFA Club World Cup, saying it is a chance for the team to get their hands on another trophy.

"It is something different and something we haven't experienced before. So it's something we look forward to. It's a chance to get our hands on another trophy in this calendar year and it's got to be something we go for," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"We know what you become if you win it. You get to lift another trophy and you get the badge on your shirt and stuff like that, so it's very important to us," he said.

Liverpool team arrived in Qatar on Sunday and will play their first match against Monterrey on December 18.

"We know there are good teams we probably don't know a lot about over here, so we need to learn quickly what their strengths and weaknesses are," Robertson further said.

Liverpool are on a brilliant run in the Premier League as they sit on the top of the table with 49 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

