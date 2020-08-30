Robin Koch signs four-year contract with Leeds United

Leeds [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): Leeds United on Sunday announced the signing of Robin Koch, who is making a move from SC Freiburg.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024.

"Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Robin Koch from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement.

Koch had joined SC Freiburg in 2017 and over the past three seasons, he has made a total of 87 outings in all competitions for Freiburg, scoring five goals.

During the 2019/20 campaign, he played 32 league games for Freiburg, helping them finish in eighth place in the Bundesliga.

His performances over recent seasons did not go unnoticed at the international level, with Koch winning caps for Germany's Under-21s, helping them reach the European Championship final in June 2019. He was then handed his senior debut for Germany last October against Argentina.

Koch has been included in the latest Germany squad and could make further appearances in their upcoming games against Spain and Switzerland. (ANI)

