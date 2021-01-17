Rodgers analyses Leicester City's 'very hard-fought' win over Southampton

Leicester [UK], January 17 (ANI): After defeating Southampton, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers analysed the team's "very hard-fought win" saying that his side was a "bit passive" in the initial part of the game.

James Maddison's 37th-minute opener was added to by the 10th goal of 2020/21 for Harvey Barnes in injury time as Leicester City secured a 2-0 win. With this, the Foxes have moved up to second in the Premier League standings.

"It was a very hard-fought win. I thought we deserved to win, but we started the game too slow. We were a bit passive in that first 20/25 minutes against a team that are aggressive and play lots of forward passes," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.



"We didn't get onto the second balls quick enough, we weren't pressing well enough. The final 15/20 minutes of the first half, we were then better. We sustained the attacks better, we got onto the second balls much better. We then, in the second half, looked a much better team," he added.

Rodgers said Leicester City could have scored more goals had they been more clinical in the match.

"Tonight was always going to be a tough game for us. Everyone has seen Southampton and how tough they are to play against, it can be very hard," he said.

"They've got great quality and they can score goals, but I thought we should have had more than two if we'd been a little bit more clinical and been a little bit more greedy, we could have finished better," Rodgers added. (ANI)

